Murad Raas quits PTI over May 9 violence

LAHORE - Following the incidents of May 9, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is still being targeted, and former Punjab education minister Murad Raas is the latest leader to leave PTI.

Raas said there could never be enough condemnation for what happened on May 9 while speaking to a press conference in Lahore on Friday Along with other party officials like as Pir Ahmad Khagga, Raja Yawar Kamal, and Chaudhry Adnan.

He remarked, "We never anticipated we would cut ways with the party''.

He blamed Khan's advisers in Lahore for the party's current situation, which has drawn harsh criticism and seen a number of leaders and hundreds of workers imprisoned around the nation as a result of the riots.

The former provincial minister said he did not believe in the politics of violence of the PTI.

Raas declared that he and the other lawmakers present at the news conference had made the decision to form a group in order to continue the work on Pakistan's progress.