Zara Noor Abbas overwhelmed with emotions while sharing her spiritual journey

Web Desk 08:27 PM | 26 May, 2023
Zara Noor Abbas stands out as one of the leading actresses in the Pakistani drama industry today. Currently, she is captivating audiences in the series Jhoom alongside Haroon Kadwani.

Abbas fearlessly discusses the challenges and hardships she has encountered in life, emphasizing the significance of mental health and prioritizing one's well-being.

Recently, she graced Eram Saeed's podcast and openly shared her spiritual journey, describing how she has grown closer to Allah more than ever before. Zara revealed that after enduring immense hardships, she has embraced a more devout practice of Islam. It is worth mentioning that several individuals in our industry, such as the late Junaid Jamshed, as well as Sanam Chaudhry and Anum Fayyaz more recently,

have chosen to leave their careers in pursuit of their faith. However, she expressed her disagreement with this approach, and it saddens her to witness the widespread applause from educated individuals towards those who abandon professions like acting or singing.

In addition, Zara also revealed her commitment to studying the Quran with translation, striving to delve into one Surah each day.

Known for her impeccable acting prowess in drama serials including Khamoshi, Dharkan, Lamhay, Qaid, Deewar-e-Shab, Ehd-e-Wafa, Phaans, and Badshah Begum, Abbas was recently seen in Jhoom, Love Life Ka Law, and Parey Hut Love. She will next be seen in Aan.    

