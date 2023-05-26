Ayesha Omar returns to social media with spectacular travel moments after a 14-day detox

After taking a fourteen-day break to rejuvenate her mind, body, and soul, Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar has made a comeback to social media. Her recent Instagram video showcases breathtaking moments from her travel experiences.

Accompanied by the mesmerizing track "Coming Back to Life" by Pink Floyd, the chosen music reflects her current state of mind. Earlier, the style icon had announced her intention to disconnect from social media and technology for two weeks to cleanse herself.

The grand return of the Pakistani diva is evident in the attention-grabbing video she shared. In the footage, Omar can be seen enjoying herself in modern attire, accompanied by her friends. However, if you watch the video until the end, you'll witness beautiful moments captured during the golden hour, where Ayesha and her friends dance with joy on the beach.

On the professional front, Omar is currently basking in the success of her latest film Money Back Guarantee alongside a star-studded cast. She will next be seen in Dhai Chaal.

