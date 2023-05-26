Search

Lifestyle

Hajra Yamin sets temperature soaring with latest posts

Maheen Khawaja 07:57 PM | 26 May, 2023
Hajra Yamin sets temperature soaring with latest posts
Source: Hajra Yamin (Instagram)

Hajra Yamin, a prominent figure in Lollywood, has proven time and again her exceptional talent and versatility as an actress. Throughout her journey in the entertainment industry, she has captivated audiences with her remarkable performances, leaving a lasting impact on the screen.

Her innate talent and ability to stand out in each role she takes on showcase her prowess as an actress. Her dedication and passion for her craft have allowed her to carve a unique space for herself in the Pakistani showbiz industry.

With seamless transitions into diverse roles, she displays her versatility and artistic range effortlessly. Whether portraying complex characters or bringing relatable personalities to life, Hajra's acting skills shine through, solidifying her status as a true star performer.

Beyond her acting prowess, she is also recognized for her impeccable sense of fashion. Her style choices have garnered attention and praise, establishing her as a fashionista in her own right. With a keen eye for trends and the ability to effortlessly carry any outfit, she never fails to leave her fans in awe.

In a recent Instagram post, the talented actress Hajra Yamin delighted her followers by sharing stunning pictures of herself in a sleeveless brown A-line frock paired with an off-white sharara, beautifully embellished with golden embroidery. The exquisite ensemble was from the renowned brand Boheme by Kanwal.

Hajra's choice of outfit showcased her impeccable fashion sense and ability to effortlessly carry any look. The sleeveless brown frock perfectly complemented her style, while the off-white sharara with golden embroidery added an elegant touch. The ensemble highlighted her grace and charm, leaving her fans in awe.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Hajra Yamin (@hajra_yamin)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Hajra Yamin (@hajra_yamin)

Yamin has been highly praised for her performance in the drama serial Mere Apne. She made her on-screen debut in 2017 with Teri Raza and appeared in several hits including Tau Dil Ka Kia Hua, Naqab Zan, Ehd-e-Wafa, Aas, Jalan, and Tera Ghum or Hum.

Hajra Yamin gives fans major fitness goals in new workout video

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Maya Ali, Bilal Ashraf set temperature soaring with new viral video

12:28 PM | 24 May, 2023

Hajra Yamin gives fans major fitness goals in new workout video

07:34 PM | 23 May, 2023

Farhan Saeed and Urwa Hocane win hearts with latest Instagram post

11:05 PM | 22 May, 2023

Alizeh Shah exudes glamour in Asim Jofa's latest photoshoot

06:55 PM | 22 May, 2023

Maya Ali flaunts her clothing line in latest Instagram post

07:22 PM | 22 May, 2023

Neha Taseer sets temperature soaring with new bold pictures

02:21 PM | 22 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Study shares insights into female smoking habits in Pakistan      ...

01:09 AM | 27 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – May 26, 2023

08:20 AM | 26 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 26, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 26, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 309 312
Euro EUR 328 331
UK Pound Sterling GBP 379 382.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 83.9 84.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 81.9 82.7
Australian Dollar AUD 201 203
Bahrain Dinar BHD 762.17 770.15
Canadian Dollar CAD 225 227
China Yuan CNY 40.74 41.14
Danish Krone DKK 41.58 41.98
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.31 37.66
Indian Rupee INR 3.46 3.57
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.20
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 932.58 941.58
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.92 63.52
New Zealand Dollar NZD 179.8 181.8
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.58 26.88
Omani Riyal OMR 741.31 749.31
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.28 78.98
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 26.91 27.21
Swiss Franc CHF 318.76 321.26
Thai Bhat THB 8.37 8.52

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 26, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 235,500 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs201,910.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs185,083 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 215,873.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 235,500 PKR 2,517
Karachi PKR 235,500 PKR 2,517
Islamabad PKR 235,500 PKR 2,517
Peshawar PKR 235,500 PKR 2,517
Quetta PKR 235,500 PKR 2,517
Sialkot PKR 235,500 PKR 2,517
Attock PKR 235,500 PKR 2,517
Gujranwala PKR 235,500 PKR 2,517
Jehlum PKR 235,500 PKR 2,517
Multan PKR 235,500 PKR 2,517
Bahawalpur PKR 235,500 PKR 2,517
Gujrat PKR 235,500 PKR 2,517
Nawabshah PKR 235,500 PKR 2,517
Chakwal PKR 235,500 PKR 2,517
Hyderabad PKR 235,500 PKR 2,517
Nowshehra PKR 235,500 PKR 2,517
Sargodha PKR 235,500 PKR 2,517
Faisalabad PKR 235,500 PKR 2,517
Mirpur PKR 235,500 PKR 2,517

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Imran Riaz Khan

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: