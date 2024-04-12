Search

K-Pop sensation Park Bo Ram dies at 30

Web Desk
10:45 PM | 12 Apr, 2024
K-Pop sensation Park Bo Ram dies at 30
K-Pop sensation Park Bo Ram, aged just 30, was tragically found dead at a friend's residence, marking yet another untimely loss in the South Korean music industry.

Reports indicate that Park was in the company of two female friends at a Seoul residence on Thursday when she collapsed, experiencing a cardiac arrest. Despite swift efforts to transport her to the hospital, Park passed away at 11:17 PM, approximately an hour after her collapse. 

Authorities have initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

According to details provided by Namyangju Police Station, Park was socializing with her friends and excused herself to the bathroom around 9:55 PM. However, she did not return for some time. When her friends checked on her, they found her unconscious, slouched over the sink. They immediately administered CPR while awaiting emergency responders.

Park's agency, XANADU Entertainment, released a statement confirming her passing, expressing profound sorrow and extending condolences to her family and fans. Funeral arrangements will be made in consultation with the bereaved family.

Park Bo Ram rose to prominence after appearing on the audition show 'Superstar K2' in 2010. Her debut in 2014 with the song 'Beautiful' earned her recognition, ranking 19th on South Korea's annual chart.

Just days before her tragic demise, Park had released a new single titled 'I Miss You' and was reportedly gearing up for the release of a full-length album.

Her passing adds to a string of recent losses within the young South Korean music community.

K-Pop sensation Park Bo Ram dies at 30

