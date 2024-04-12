Search

Pakistan

Man linked to murder of wife, 7 children tells police why he did so

Web Desk
11:15 PM | 12 Apr, 2024
Man linked to murder of wife, 7 children tells police why he did so
Source: File photo

Police have arrested the man who allegedly killed his wife and seven children in the Muzaffargarh district of southern Punjab. Police have also seized the weapon used in the murder of eight members of the family.

On Thursday, on the second day of Eid-ul-Fitr 2024, a man named Sajjad Khokhar allegedly killed his wife and seven children over a domestic row. The children were aged between 6 months and 8 years. Police said that funeral prayers for all the deceased were offered on Friday.

As police have become the complainant in this case and started an investigation, the accused has reportedly told the police that he was having frequent fights with his wife and this led to the murder of all his family members.

According to the district police officer of Muzaffargarh, the suspect appears to be mentally upset too.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

