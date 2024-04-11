Search

Pakistan

Man kills wife, 7 children for unknown reasons in Punjab’s Muzaffargarh

02:28 PM | 11 Apr, 2024
Source: File Photo

MUZAFFARGARH – A man killed his wife and seven children for unknown reasons in Alipur tehsil of Muzaffargarh, a city in the Punjab province of Pakistan, it emerged on Thursday.

Police said the suspect used a sharp-edged weapon to kill the eight persons, adding that the man has been arrested.

The officials revealed that the ages of the children killed by their father are between 6 months to 8 year.

Police have launched an investigation to determine the reasons behind the brutal incident that has sent shockwaves across the country.

The reports about the gruesome murders come as Eidul Fitr is being celebrated across the country with religious fervor.

Toba Tek Singh incident: Man confesses to raping sister before choking her to death

