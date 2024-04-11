Man kills wife, 7 children for unknown reasons in Punjab’s Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH – A man killed his wife and seven children for unknown reasons in Alipur tehsil of Muzaffargarh, a city in the Punjab province of Pakistan, it emerged on Thursday.
Police said the suspect used a sharp-edged weapon to kill the eight persons, adding that the man has been arrested.
The officials revealed that the ages of the children killed by their father are between 6 months to 8 year.
Police have launched an investigation to determine the reasons behind the brutal incident that has sent shockwaves across the country.
The reports about the gruesome murders come as Eidul Fitr is being celebrated across the country with religious fervor.
Pakistani rupee remains largely the same against US dollar and other currencies in open market on April 9, 2024.
On Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.4 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 299.5 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound stands at 350 for buying, and 354 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.4 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.
