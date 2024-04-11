TikToker Alishbah Anjum’s former fiancé Affan Malik ties the knot

Famous Pakistani TikTok star Alishbah Anjum's former fiancé and entrepreneur Affan Malik has tied the knot and shared the nikah photos.

Alishbah Anjum, sister of TikToker Jannat Mirza, and Affan Malik got engaged in 2022 after being bound in a relationship of love.

Remember that Affan Malik was famous for TikTok, and he used to make TikTok videos with Alishbah, but in May 2023, he announced to bid farewell to the TikTok world.

Affan Malik made this announcement on his Instagram by posting, stating that he would no longer make TikTok videos as it is a sinful act and not sure when life will end.

After keeping the engagement with Alishbah Anjum for a year, they broke up in July 2023, and Affan Malik revealed it in a comment section of a post on his Instagram account when asked by a user if his engagement with Alishbah ended.

This news disappointed the fans of Alishbah Anjum and despite wishing them to reconcile, many fans prayed for them to come together, but it didn't happen.

A few days ago, Affan Malik mentioned the arrival of new love in his life through an Instagram story, and now he has confirmed moving forward in life by releasing wedding pictures.

Affan Malik has posted several pictures on Instagram as a post, in which he can be seen signing the marriage certificate.

In addition, he included a picture of the mosque and his bride, but the bride's face was not clear.