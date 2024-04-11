Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Lifestyle

TikToker Alishbah Anjum’s former fiancé Affan Malik ties the knot

Web Desk
03:21 PM | 11 Apr, 2024
TikToker Alishbah Anjum’s former fiancé Affan Malik ties the knot

Famous Pakistani TikTok star Alishbah Anjum's former fiancé and entrepreneur Affan Malik has tied the knot and shared the nikah photos.

Alishbah Anjum, sister of TikToker Jannat Mirza, and Affan Malik got engaged in 2022 after being bound in a relationship of love.

Remember that Affan Malik was famous for TikTok, and he used to make TikTok videos with Alishbah, but in May 2023, he announced to bid farewell to the TikTok world.

Affan Malik made this announcement on his Instagram by posting, stating that he would no longer make TikTok videos as it is a sinful act and not sure when life will end.

After keeping the engagement with Alishbah Anjum for a year, they broke up in July 2023, and Affan Malik revealed it in a comment section of a post on his Instagram account when asked by a user if his engagement with Alishbah ended.

This news disappointed the fans of Alishbah Anjum and despite wishing them to reconcile, many fans prayed for them to come together, but it didn't happen.

A few days ago, Affan Malik mentioned the arrival of new love in his life through an Instagram story, and now he has confirmed moving forward in life by releasing wedding pictures.

Affan Malik has posted several pictures on Instagram as a post, in which he can be seen signing the marriage certificate.

In addition, he included a picture of the mosque and his bride, but the bride's face was not clear.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

03:21 PM | 11 Apr, 2024

TikToker Alishbah Anjum’s former fiancé Affan Malik ties the knot

12:54 PM | 11 Apr, 2024

Romance in the air for Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed on Eid

11:46 AM | 11 Apr, 2024

Eid Day 2: Saba Qamar mesmerises fans with latest captivating video

04:01 PM | 10 Apr, 2024

Kinza Hashmi’s Eid swag leaves fans spellbound 

01:43 PM | 10 Apr, 2024

Pakistani celebrities impress fans with Eidul Fitr looks on Day 1

12:04 PM | 10 Apr, 2024

Saboor Aly, Ali Ansari celebrate Eid in style (See Photos)

Lifestyle

07:06 PM | 8 Apr, 2024

Did Iqrarul Hassan hint at fourth marriage? 

11:56 PM | 8 Apr, 2024

Mehwish Hayat shares more details about 'fun song' with Yo Yo Honey ...

10:30 PM | 8 Apr, 2024

Imran Abbas mesmerizes with rendition of 'Qaseeda Burda Shareef'

05:07 PM | 8 Apr, 2024

Atif Aslam, Sara Bharwana win over internet with new photos

09:22 PM | 8 Apr, 2024

Transgender star fronts Bollywood thriller 'Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2'

05:15 PM | 9 Apr, 2024

Breaking Barriers—7UP's outdoor campaign promotes inclusivity and ...

Advertisement

Latest

03:21 PM | 11 Apr, 2024

TikToker Alishbah Anjum’s former fiancé Affan Malik ties the knot

Gold & Silver

04:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2024

Gold continues record-breaking streak in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

PKR exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 9 April Forex Rates

Pakistani rupee remains largely the same against US dollar and other currencies in open market on April 9, 2024.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.4 for selling.

Euro was quoted at 299.5 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound stands at 350 for buying, and 354 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.4 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 8 April 2024

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: