Diljit Dosanjh releases special Eid song

Marking Eid-ul-Fitr with genuine warmth, Diljit Dosanjh, Indian Punjabi artist, extended heartfelt wishes to his fans while surprising them with a special song crafted for the occasion.

Immersed in the festive spirit, Diljit was sighted at a Mumbai mosque, adorned in a sophisticated black kurta pyjama, participating in prayers and exchanging pleasantries with locals, spreading joy and fostering unity.

In an Instagram video, Diljit showcased his musical prowess, treating fans to soulful Punjabi verses expressing gratitude for Allah's blessings. His gesture deeply resonated with followers, who flooded the comments section with heartfelt messages, extending Eid greetings and admiration for his humility and talent.



Amidst the myriad of comments, one user encapsulated the sentiment, stating, "Greetings to Diljit, God is one. Happy Eid," echoing the sentiments of many others who praised Diljit's generosity and authenticity.

While enchanting fans with his musical offering, Diljit is set to enthrall audiences with his forthcoming project, 'Amar Singh Chamkila,' slated for release on April 12 on OTT platforms. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, the film promises an immersive journey into the life and legacy of the legendary Punjabi artist, Amar Singh Chamkila, with Diljit portraying the iconic singer and Parineeti Chopra depicting his wife, Amarjot.

Produced by Mohit Choudhary, Select Media Holdings LLP, Saregama, and Window Seat Films, the film promises to captivate audiences with its poignant narrative and soul-stirring music, available on Saregama.