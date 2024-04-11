Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Lifestyle

Diljit Dosanjh releases special Eid song

Web Desk
04:20 PM | 11 Apr, 2024
Diljit Dosanjh releases special Eid song

Marking Eid-ul-Fitr with genuine warmth, Diljit Dosanjh, Indian Punjabi artist, extended heartfelt wishes to his fans while surprising them with a special song crafted for the occasion. 
Immersed in the festive spirit, Diljit was sighted at a Mumbai mosque, adorned in a sophisticated black kurta pyjama, participating in prayers and exchanging pleasantries with locals, spreading joy and fostering unity.
In an Instagram video, Diljit showcased his musical prowess, treating fans to soulful Punjabi verses expressing gratitude for Allah's blessings. His gesture deeply resonated with followers, who flooded the comments section with heartfelt messages, extending Eid greetings and admiration for his humility and talent.


Amidst the myriad of comments, one user encapsulated the sentiment, stating, "Greetings to Diljit, God is one. Happy Eid," echoing the sentiments of many others who praised Diljit's generosity and authenticity.
While enchanting fans with his musical offering, Diljit is set to enthrall audiences with his forthcoming project, 'Amar Singh Chamkila,' slated for release on April 12 on OTT platforms. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, the film promises an immersive journey into the life and legacy of the legendary Punjabi artist, Amar Singh Chamkila, with Diljit portraying the iconic singer and Parineeti Chopra depicting his wife, Amarjot.

Produced by Mohit Choudhary, Select Media Holdings LLP, Saregama, and Window Seat Films, the film promises to captivate audiences with its poignant narrative and soul-stirring music, available on Saregama.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

05:12 PM | 11 Apr, 2024

Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir’s romantic photoshoot sets internet on fire

04:30 PM | 11 Apr, 2024

Coke Studio season 15 set to make return on April 14

04:20 PM | 11 Apr, 2024

Diljit Dosanjh releases special Eid song

03:21 PM | 11 Apr, 2024

TikToker Alishbah Anjum’s former fiancé Affan Malik ties the knot

12:54 PM | 11 Apr, 2024

Romance in the air for Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed on Eid

11:46 AM | 11 Apr, 2024

Eid Day 2: Saba Qamar mesmerises fans with latest captivating video

Lifestyle

01:43 PM | 10 Apr, 2024

Pakistani celebrities impress fans with Eidul Fitr looks on Day 1

11:56 PM | 8 Apr, 2024

Mehwish Hayat shares more details about 'fun song' with Yo Yo Honey ...

10:30 PM | 8 Apr, 2024

Imran Abbas mesmerizes with rendition of 'Qaseeda Burda Shareef'

12:04 PM | 10 Apr, 2024

Saboor Aly, Ali Ansari celebrate Eid in style (See Photos)

09:22 PM | 8 Apr, 2024

Transgender star fronts Bollywood thriller 'Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2'

05:15 PM | 9 Apr, 2024

Breaking Barriers—7UP's outdoor campaign promotes inclusivity and ...

Advertisement

Latest

06:35 PM | 11 Apr, 2024

Bahawalnagar incident: Punjab Police clarify reports of confrontation with Pakistan Army

Gold & Silver

04:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2024

Gold continues record-breaking streak in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

PKR exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 9 April Forex Rates

Pakistani rupee remains largely the same against US dollar and other currencies in open market on April 9, 2024.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.4 for selling.

Euro was quoted at 299.5 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound stands at 350 for buying, and 354 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.4 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 8 April 2024

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: