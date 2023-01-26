Search

Aamir Liaquat's widow Dania Shah indicted in video leaks case

Web Desk 12:44 PM | 26 Jan, 2023
Source: File photo

KARACHI – A local court on Thursday indicted Dania Shah, the wife of late Pakistani televangelist Aamir Liaquat, in case of leaking indecent clips of her late husband.

Dania, who remained in custody, did not plead guilty, calling the whole case a ‘conspiracy’ against her and demanded an autopsy of the late PTI leader, who was found dead at his residence last year.

Reports in local media suggest that the Karachi court issued notice to Federal Investigators while the trial will commence next month.

The teenage wife of a controversial TV host was held by FIA Cybercrime Wing from Southern Punjab in December 2022 for allegedly sharing private videos of Aamir Liaquat without his consent.

Last month, the court sent Shah to jail on a 14-day judicial remand in the case. Judicial Magistrate District East rejected the request of Federal Investigators for the physical remand of Dania Shah and sent her to prison on two-week judicial remand.

FIA produced her before the district magistrate who denied FIA’s request for physical remand and further rebuked officials for producing the suspect late in the court. The judge served a show-cause notice on the investigation officer, as the suspect was supposed to be produced before the court within 24 hours of arrest.

The investigation officer was also questioned for not getting transit remand of the suspect ahead of shifting her to Karachi from Lodhran.

“Record shows that accused was arrested on Dec 15 at 19:10 hours from District Lodhran, however, neither any transitory remand was sought nor 1.0 produce accused within 24 hours as required U/S 167 Cr.P.0 R/W section 61 Cr.P.0 and Article 10(2) of the constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan hence let Show cause notice be issue to 1.0 in such regard,” the court said in its order.

