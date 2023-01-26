Aamir Liaquat's widow Dania Shah indicted in video leaks case

KARACHI – A local court on Thursday indicted Dania Shah, the wife of late Pakistani televangelist Aamir Liaquat, in case of leaking indecent clips of her late husband.
Dania, who remained in custody, did not plead guilty, calling the whole case a ‘conspiracy’ against her and demanded an autopsy of the late PTI leader, who was found dead at his residence last year.
Reports in local media suggest that the Karachi court issued notice to Federal Investigators while the trial will commence next month.
The teenage wife of a controversial TV host was held by FIA Cybercrime Wing from Southern Punjab in December 2022 for allegedly sharing private videos of Aamir Liaquat without his consent.
Last month, the court sent Shah to jail on a 14-day judicial remand in the case. Judicial Magistrate District East rejected the request of Federal Investigators for the physical remand of Dania Shah and sent her to prison on two-week judicial remand.
FIA produced her before the district magistrate who denied FIA’s request for physical remand and further rebuked officials for producing the suspect late in the court. The judge served a show-cause notice on the investigation officer, as the suspect was supposed to be produced before the court within 24 hours of arrest.
The investigation officer was also questioned for not getting transit remand of the suspect ahead of shifting her to Karachi from Lodhran.
“Record shows that accused was arrested on Dec 15 at 19:10 hours from District Lodhran, however, neither any transitory remand was sought nor 1.0 produce accused within 24 hours as required U/S 167 Cr.P.0 R/W section 61 Cr.P.0 and Article 10(2) of the constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan hence let Show cause notice be issue to 1.0 in such regard,” the court said in its order.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 26, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|253.4
|255.15
|Euro
|EUR
|274
|276.6
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|311
|314
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.7
|69.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.4
|67
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|176
|178
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|615.68
|620.18
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|186
|188
|China Yuan
|CNY
|34.12
|34.37
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|33.83
|34.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.52
|29.87
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.81
|2.89
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|756.69
|761.69
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|52.59
|53.04
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|148.33
|149.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|600.37
|604.87
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|63.5
|64
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|178
|179.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|250.23
|251.98
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.98
|7.08
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs190,900 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs163,670.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs150,300 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 173,200.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Karachi
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Islamabad
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Peshawar
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Quetta
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Sialkot
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Attock
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Gujranwala
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Jehlum
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Multan
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Gujrat
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Nawabshah
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Chakwal
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Hyderabad
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Nowshehra
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Sargodha
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Faisalabad
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Mirpur
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
