FM Qureshi hails Pakistan's re-election to UN HR Council
ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minster Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Tuesday said that Pakistan's re-election to the UN Human Rights Council was a reflection of international community's confidence and trust in its commitment to a progressive national & global human rights agenda.
In a tweet, the minister posted "Our re-election is a manifestation of the international community's confidence and trust in Pakistan's commitment to a progressive national & global human rights agenda. Pakistan Zindabad."
Our re-election is a manifestation of the international community’s confidence and trust in Pakistan’s commitment to a progressive national & global human rights agenda. Pakistan Zindabad 🇵🇰 @PakistanPR_UN @PakUNGeneva #PakWinsHRC https://t.co/tWmjiKB6f5— Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) October 13, 2020
Qureshi further tweeted that Pakistan re-elected to the UN Human Rights Council with an overwhelming majority, securing 169 votes in the 193 member UN General Assembly.
"Since HRC's establishment in 2006, this is the fifth time Pakistan has been elected to the premier UN body on Human Rights," he added.
