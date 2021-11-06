Pakistani court bans import of endangered animals

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court has imposed a ban on the import of endangered species of animals into Pakistan.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah has issued a written order, instructing the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to ensure endangered animals are not imported into the country.

“Depriving animals of their natural environment for human recreation is a violation of their fundamental rights,” the court ruled, adding: “The existence of human species on this planet depends on survival and conservation of the animal species and their natural habitats.”

It commented that the process used for importing the animals is “contrary to the mandatory requirements prescribed under the Pakistan Trade Control of Wild Fauna and Flora Act, 2012, and the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora”.

The process causes unnecessary pain and suffering to the animals during import or export process, the court said.

Justice Minallah has also directed the Ministry of Climate Change and FBR to determine the legality of the conditions prescribed under the Import Policy Order.

The court has adjourned the hearing till November 19.