USD to PKR: Rupee registers fifth straight loss against dollar in interbank

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani rupee continues to remain under pressure against the dollar, moving down by Rs0.22 in the early hours of Thursday.

During intra-day trading, the local currency was being traded at 284.02, with further losses of 0.08 percent.

Earlier this week, the embattled rupee suffered back-to-back losses against the greenback for the fourth straight session.

International Monetary Fund (IMF) restricted government-led currency manipulation. In its detailed report on the $3 billion Stand-by Arrangement (SBA), the lender mentioned how the Pakistani government distorted the exchange rate market and SBP lacked clarity.

More to follow...