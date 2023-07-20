Cop martyred, several injured as blast, heavy gunfire rock Khyber’s Bara Bazar

LAKKI MARWAT – Explosions and heavy gunfire, suspected to be a terror attack, were reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday.

Media reports suggest that a powerful blast, followed by heavy gunfire, rocked the main market near the police station gate in the country’s mountainous region neighboring Afghanistan.

A cop has been martyred while at least eight people suffered injuries and are being shifted to a local medical facility. Doctors and paramedics were put on alert.

Meanwhile, security forces cordoned off the area and BDS personnel are clearing the area.

More to follow…