Pakistan's street footballers continue winning streak in Norway Cup 2024

The Pakistan street football team, playing under the name Muslim Hands FC, continued their winning streak in the U17 matches at the Norway Cup 2024 by defeating Vardeneset BK 5-0 in their second match of the tournament.

The Pakistani players delivered an impressive performance, showcasing their dominance with an all-around display. Mohammad Kashif scored twice, while Mohammad Khan, Mohammad Adeel, and Shahid Anjum each added a goal, leading the team to a comfortable victory.

With two wins in two matches, Pakistan has started strong, setting a positive tone for their upcoming games. After finishing as runners-up in the previous edition, they are determined to lift the title this time.

In their first match of the tournament, Pakistan defeated Astor Footballklubb 6-1. Abdul Ghani scored twice, and Mohammad Essa, Mohammad Junaid, Owais Ahmed, and Mohammad Khan each contributed a goal to secure the win.

Pakistan will now face Oystese IL Oystese/Norheimsund in their last group match on Tuesday.

It's worth mentioning that in Norway Cup 2023, Pakistan lost the final on penalties 10-9 against Sola FK. They remained undefeated throughout the tournament, defeating all their opponents by significant margins. Pakistan scored a total of 28 goals and conceded only three, proving their capability to win matches with high scorelines.

Additionally, the Pakistan team finished as runners-up in the Street Child World Cup in Doha, Qatar, in 2022. They were unbeaten throughout the tournament but lost the final to Egypt on penalties (4-3). They also finished as runners-up in the previous edition in Russia (2018) and secured third place in Brazil (2014).

Pakistan's Squad for Norway Cup 2024:

Goalkeepers: Aryan, Adeel Ali Khan.

Defenders: Asad Nasir, Ubaidullah, Mohammad Adeel, Hamza Gul.

Midfielders: Mohammad Junaid, Mohammad Khan, Daniyal, Owais, Mohammad Osama

Forwards: Mohammad Kashif, Isa Khan, Shahid Anjum, Abdul Ghani