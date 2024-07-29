Pakistan's street footballers continue winning streak in Norway Cup 2024

The Pakistan street football team, playing under the name Muslim Hands FC, continued their winning streak in the U17 matches at the Norway Cup 2024 by defeating Vardeneset BK 5-0 in their second match of the tournament.
The Pakistani players delivered an impressive performance, showcasing their dominance with an all-around display. Mohammad Kashif scored twice, while Mohammad Khan, Mohammad Adeel, and Shahid Anjum each added a goal, leading the team to a comfortable victory.
With two wins in two matches, Pakistan has started strong, setting a positive tone for their upcoming games. After finishing as runners-up in the previous edition, they are determined to lift the title this time.
In their first match of the tournament, Pakistan defeated Astor Footballklubb 6-1. Abdul Ghani scored twice, and Mohammad Essa, Mohammad Junaid, Owais Ahmed, and Mohammad Khan each contributed a goal to secure the win.
Pakistan will now face Oystese IL Oystese/Norheimsund in their last group match on Tuesday.
It's worth mentioning that in Norway Cup 2023, Pakistan lost the final on penalties 10-9 against Sola FK. They remained undefeated throughout the tournament, defeating all their opponents by significant margins. Pakistan scored a total of 28 goals and conceded only three, proving their capability to win matches with high scorelines.
Additionally, the Pakistan team finished as runners-up in the Street Child World Cup in Doha, Qatar, in 2022. They were unbeaten throughout the tournament but lost the final to Egypt on penalties (4-3). They also finished as runners-up in the previous edition in Russia (2018) and secured third place in Brazil (2014).
Pakistan's Squad for Norway Cup 2024:
Goalkeepers: Aryan, Adeel Ali Khan.
Defenders: Asad Nasir, Ubaidullah, Mohammad Adeel, Hamza Gul.
Midfielders: Mohammad Junaid, Mohammad Khan, Daniyal, Owais, Mohammad Osama
Forwards: Mohammad Kashif, Isa Khan, Shahid Anjum, Abdul Ghani
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 29, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 278.4 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.
British Pound rate is 356 for buying, and 360.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.80 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.80.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|278.4
|Euro
|EUR
|301.75
|303.85
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|360.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.80
|77.55
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.8
|74.53
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.85
|186.65
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
