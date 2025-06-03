Pakistan-origin cricketer Muhammad Abbas earns first time New Zealand central contract

WELLINGTON – Pakistan-origin Muhammad Abbas is among the rising starts in cricket who have earned first-time New Zealand central contract for the 2025-26 season.

The exciting talents also include

New Zealand has Mitch Hay, Zak Foulkes and Adi Ashok who will bolster the country’s cricket strength.

Twenty one year-old Wellington allrounder Muhammad Abbas smashed a record-breaking 52 off 26 balls on his ODI debut against Pakistan in March, setting the fastest fifty on debut in men’s ODIs.

He also showcased his left-arm pace bowling in the same match, claiming Mohammad Rizwan as his maiden ODI wicket.

Hay, a 24-year-old keeper-batsman from Canterbury, struck an unbeaten 99 off 78 balls to anchor New Zealand’s ODI innings against Pakistan earlier this year, and also set a world record with six dismissals in a T20I during his debut tour in Sri Lanka in November.

The selection process, managed by Chief High Performance Officer Bryan Stronach and overseen by NZC, involved BLACKCAPS head coach Gary Stead, selector Sam Wells, assistant coaches Jacob Oram and Luke Ronchi, and Performance Manager Mike Sandle.

A statistical review of domestic and international performances across Test, ODI, and T20I formats informed the rankings, with the final 20 players selected based on past performances, the 2025-26 schedule, and their likelihood of representing New Zealand.

NZC Chief Executive Scott Weenink hailed the new additions as a sign of New Zealand cricket’s bright future.

“The contracts with Mitch, Muhammad, Adi and Zak reflect the incredible talent coming through our system,” Weenink said.

“These players have shown they can compete at the highest level, and their hunger to represent the BLACKCAPS is exciting.

“We’re thrilled to see this group drive our team forward.”

Full List of Players Centrally Contracted for 2025-26

Muhammad Abbas, Adithya Ashok, Tom Blundell, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Mitch Hay, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, William O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Will Young