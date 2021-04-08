‘We are all aviators’ – Australian air force replaces word ‘airmen’ to end sexism

09:28 PM | 8 Apr, 2021
‘We are all aviators’ – Australian air force replaces word ‘airmen’ to end sexism
Share

In a move to embrace diversity among its ranks, the Royal Australian Air Force has replaced term airmen with aviators as its marks a century since its establishment.

Australia’s Chief of Air Force, Air Marshal Mel Hupfeld, made announcement about dropped the gendered word at a at a private dinner of past and present RAAF members.

“Of all the work that has been done in developing our Air Force culture, the most challenging dilemma has been fully explaining who we are,” Air Marshal Hupfeld said in a statement on Thursday afternoon. 

“We understand well enough what we are and what we do – but have never quite managed to successfully articulate WHO we are. We are ALL aviators.”

Women make up more than 20% of the nearly 15,000 personnel in the air force, international media reported citing a report from 2019.

Pakistan holds first ever defence exhibition in ... 04:32 PM | 6 Apr, 2021

BAGHDAD – Pakistan has held its first ever defence exhibition in Iraq, . During the exhibition, Pakistani ...

More From This Category
Sri Lanka arrests Mrs World 2020 for assaulting ...
06:24 PM | 8 Apr, 2021
Ten New IPO Billionaires in 2021
07:59 PM | 8 Apr, 2021
US blacklists Pakistani group on human smuggling ...
04:18 PM | 8 Apr, 2021
Filipino man dies after doing hundreds of squats ...
11:35 AM | 8 Apr, 2021
Saudi Arabia announces Ramadan procedures at ...
10:28 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
Dubai sets world record for most nationalities ...
07:54 PM | 7 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
‘God’s message’ – Hamza Ali Abbasi replies after Jemima hits back at PM over rape ...
11:21 PM | 8 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr