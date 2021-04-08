‘We are all aviators’ – Australian air force replaces word ‘airmen’ to end sexism
In a move to embrace diversity among its ranks, the Royal Australian Air Force has replaced term airmen with aviators as its marks a century since its establishment.
Australia’s Chief of Air Force, Air Marshal Mel Hupfeld, made announcement about dropped the gendered word at a at a private dinner of past and present RAAF members.
“Of all the work that has been done in developing our Air Force culture, the most challenging dilemma has been fully explaining who we are,” Air Marshal Hupfeld said in a statement on Thursday afternoon.
“We understand well enough what we are and what we do – but have never quite managed to successfully articulate WHO we are. We are ALL aviators.”
Women make up more than 20% of the nearly 15,000 personnel in the air force, international media reported citing a report from 2019.
