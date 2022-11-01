Saba Qamar shares amazing travel reel on Instagram

05:28 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
Saba Qamar shares amazing travel reel on Instagram
Source: Saba Qamar (Instagram)
Lollywood diva Saba Qamar definitely had a jam-packed year with spectacular hit films like Kamli and Ghabarana Nahi Hai alongside countless drama shootings, fashion photoshoots and promotional gigs.

The Cheekh star is dabbling work life with fun with utmost ease as she has jetted off for a vacation. However, in a true diva style, the 38-year-old channelled boss lady vibes.

Shares snippets of her travels with her admirers, the Cheekh actress seems to be living the dream life.

On the work front, Saba Qamar has gained widespread applause after her impeccable acting in the films Ghabrana Nahi Hai and Kamli. She was also praised for her current drama Fraud.

Shaan Shahid’s film 'Zarrar' gets new release date
06:59 PM | 1 Nov, 2022

