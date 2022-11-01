Amna Ilyas rocks the internet with new sizzling photos
Amna Ilyas rocks the internet with new sizzling photos
Pakistan's top supermodel Amna Ilyas has completely mastered the art of taking everyone's breath away in her gorgeous photoshoot with her stunning wardrobe and super glammed-up looks.

The Baaji actress has slowly yet surely built a strong niche for herself in the entertainment industry. Be it modelling or acting, she has wooed the audience with her every avatar.

Keeping up with streak of style and glam, Amna shared stunning vacation pictures from her stay in Malibu, California.

'It can't all be sunshine and piña coladas... but it is right now. ????????????', wrote the 35 year old supermodel.

On the work front, Amna Ilyas was recently seen in Gardaab, with Driven, and Mastani in the pipeline.

