Amna Ilyas rocks the internet with new sizzling photos
Share
Pakistan's top supermodel Amna Ilyas has completely mastered the art of taking everyone's breath away in her gorgeous photoshoot with her stunning wardrobe and super glammed-up looks.
The Baaji actress has slowly yet surely built a strong niche for herself in the entertainment industry. Be it modelling or acting, she has wooed the audience with her every avatar.
Keeping up with streak of style and glam, Amna shared stunning vacation pictures from her stay in Malibu, California.
'It can't all be sunshine and piña coladas... but it is right now. ????????????', wrote the 35 year old supermodel.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Amna Ilyas was recently seen in Gardaab, with Driven, and Mastani in the pipeline.
Meera and Amna Ilyas share a snippet from ... 07:37 PM | 2 Oct, 2022
Two of Lollywood's talented and well-known actresses, Meera Jee and Amna Ilyas, are gearing up for a project that is ...
-
-
-
-
- Ayesha Omar reacts to invasion of Virat Kohli's privacy at Australian ...03:30 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
- Karachi tops the list of world's 10 most polluted cities10:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022