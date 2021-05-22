Shah Rukh Khan's 'seven rules' for daughter Suhana's future boyfriends

King Khan Shah Rukh Khan might be a superstar for the world but he has never shied away from being a protective father, especially when it comes to his daughter Suhana Khan.

Recently, Suhana celebrated her 21st birthday zealously with family and close friends. Considering Suhana and Shah Rukh Khan share a great father-daughter bond, the superstar is all possessive when it comes to his daughter's love life.

Back in 2017, the Zero star once revealed he set seven rules for the man who would date his daughter. Khan revealed that his rules included the understanding that the actor might not like him and that he's going to be everywhere.

"1. Get a job. 2. Understand I don't like you. 3. I'm everywhere. 4. Get a lawyer. 5. She's my princess, not your conquest. 6. I don't mind going back to jail. 7. Whatever you do to her, I will do to you," he said in an interview with Femina magazine.

Later, the 55-year-old actor confessed it was a 'false bravado'. "It's false bravado. I know that when it will come down to it when my daughter likes somebody, I'll not be able to say anything and just accept it."

Further, he maintained, "Before it happens, I thought I'll just put this out, just in case somebody reads it and thinks they should respect me a little more than they can, and take it seriously. But I don't think it's serious at all."

On the other hand, Suhana aspires to be an actor and has studied acting. She graduated from Ardingly College in London in 2019.