When Shah Rukh Khan 'broke teeth of schoolchildren'

Bollywood leading actor Shah Rukh Khan keeps his massive fan following fascinated with his charming persona. The king of impromptu stunts has always had a wild streak since his early days where he did not shy away from indulging in hand fist fights.

Raised in New Delhi, SRK shifted to Mumbai later and earned unmatched stardom as he got crowned as a huge Bollywood star.

In a documentary The Inner World Of Shah Rukh Khan, the superstar revisited his school giving his admirers a sneak peek into his childhood life as he met old acquaintances.

During his short chat with the actor, one of the men reminded Shah Rukh about an incident involving the students of Modern School.

"Yaad hai Modern school walo ke daant tod diye the (remember breaking the teeth of Modern School kids?)"

Reminiscing about the good old time, Shah Rukh couldn't help but laugh the incident off. Moreover, the 55-year-old star interacted with management and assured that he would return and bring his son, Aryan soon.

In an interview with Filmfare, in 2018, Khan revealed that he was super-naughty as a child and revealed his nickname in school was 'mail gaadi;

"Mail gadda, because I used to run very fast, like an ex­press train. Also because my hair used to stand out in front. I've troubled many of my teach­ers. I once convinced my chemistry teacher to give me good marks by telling her I was like her son."

On the work front, SRK started shooting for an action drama titled Pathan under the direction of Siddharth Anand.

Deepika Padukone and John Abraham are playing the other lead roles in this movie.