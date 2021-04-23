Shahrukh Khan’s wife, son trolled over ‘running away from India’ amid Covid crisis

07:56 PM | 23 Apr, 2021
Shahrukh Khan’s wife, son trolled over ‘running away from India’ amid Covid crisis
Share

Bollywood star Shahrukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan and son Aryan Khan faced massive backlash from social media users over travelling to a foreign country at a time when India battles with devastating second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

India is reported record number of coronavirus cases, with Mumbai, Maharashtra as hotspot cities where lockdown has been imposed, asking people to stay home.

The two were clicked by the paparazzi photographers at Mumbai airport on April 21 when they jetted off to the US.

This is not the first time that celebrities are getting trolled for travelling amid the pandemic.

Earlier, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor landed in the hot waters when they travelled to Maldives for vacations.

As soon as the videos and photos of Gauri Khan and Aryan went viral on the social media, netizens started to slam them.

An angry user wrote, "Celebrity want vacation bas...at this tough time." Another commented, "They r running away from India".

Trailer of Salman Khan's new film Radhe is out ... 08:39 PM | 22 Apr, 2021

Bollywood star Salman Khan has shared the trailer of his upcoming film ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai,’ ...

More From This Category
Amna Mufti opens up about her meeting with PM ...
01:36 PM | 23 Apr, 2021
Pakistani ACCA topper Zara Dar pens a ...
04:36 PM | 23 Apr, 2021
Queen Elizabeth II shares a thankful note on 95th ...
03:38 PM | 23 Apr, 2021
Actress Sumbul Shahid in critical condition after ...
10:01 AM | 23 Apr, 2021
Trailer of Salman Khan's new film Radhe is out ...
08:39 PM | 22 Apr, 2021
Sarah Khan drops big pregnancy hint in latest ...
07:57 PM | 22 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Shahrukh Khan’s wife, son trolled over ‘running away from India’ amid Covid crisis
07:56 PM | 23 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr