Hira Mani finds bride for son Ibrahim in Albania

08:46 PM | 23 Apr, 2021
Hira Mani finds bride for son Ibrahim in Albania
Marge Pellumbi, a 4-year-old girl from Tirana, Albania, has impressed Pakistani actress Hira Mani after recreating her looks in an adorable way.

The talented young blogger, who recreates looks of Pakistan celebrities, in her latest post remade picture and looks of Hira Mani.

The Do Bol starrer was so inspired from the post that she asked the Albania girl to marry her son Ibrahim when she grows up.

“Beautiful ibrahim ki dulhan bunjao bari hou kay hahaha @therealibrahim_man .... be my daughter in law,” she commented on Pellumbi post.  

The actress also shared the photo of the Albanian blogger on Instagram story and captioned it as “Beautiful, bus Ibrahim bara ho jaye rishta mangnay aongi bohat maza ayega dono saas bahoo mil kay yehe herkatein kereinge”.

Hira Mani finds bride for son Ibrahim in Albania
08:46 PM | 23 Apr, 2021

