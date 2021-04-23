Amna Mufti opens up about her meeting with PM Imran Khan
Drama serial Dil Na Umeed Tou Nahi (DNUTN) is living to its hype as the heart-wrenching storyline is a brutal knock towards the bitter realities of the social evils prevailing in the society.
Penned by Amna Mufti, the famous writer has many jewels to her crown including dramas like Ullu Barae Frokhat Nahi and Akhari Station.
Nowadays, Mufti is being highly praised for the most talked-about drama “Dil Na Umeed Toh Nahin”.
Recently, Amna was invited to a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan and he asked the writers fraternity to write something along the lines like the historical drama Diriliş: Ertuğrul.
During an interview, Amna reflected on the meeting and revealed that while she had many thoughts racing down at that moment, she was unable to vocalize her opinions since her mic was off and besides she did not want to say them.
Moreover, she emphasized that the writers here are also working and the work being done currently needs to be appreciated.
Further, she cleared her stance regarding Ertugral saying that PTV used to produce stuff like historical drama. Amna also added that now since productions are working privately and they don’t have many resources.
On the brighter side, she said that now the rumours are rife that the productions which were previously halted by PTV have now resumed and efforts are being made to produce a historical drama soon.
On the work front, DNUTN is being highly praised for its intricate yet beautifully woven storyline which revolves around flesh trade and sex trafficking in Pakistan.
