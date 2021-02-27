PEMRA issues notice to Dil Na Umeed Toh Nahin makers for objectionable content
Dil Na Umeed Tou Nahi explores the hidden demons as the heart-wrenching storyline is a brutal knock towards the bitter realities of the social evils prevailing in the society.

However, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has issued a notice to TV One on raising concerns over ‘objectional content’ that is currently airing the drama serial.

The body has directed the channel to review and modify the drama’s content according to the censorship guidelines issues since the drama's story is not in accordance with the code of conduct.

 https://twitter.com/reportpemra/status/1364189475505602562

The notice read, "PEMRA has sent a notification to TV One regarding the content to be aired in the drama serial Dil Naumeed To Nahin."

"In addition, the management of TV One has been directed to change the content of the drama serial in accordance with the PEMRA Code of Conduct within five days and to provide details related to the editorial board.", it read further.

Created by Kashf Foundation, the project has a stellar cast with names like Yumna Zaidi, Wahaj Ali, Omair Rana, Yasra Rizvi, Samiya Mumtaz, Nauman Ejaz, Naveed Shahzad, Kashif Mahmood, Adnan Shah Tipu and Noor ul Hassan.

Written by Amna Mufti, DNUTN is directed by Kashif Nisar, the man behind hit dramas Ranjha Ranjha Kardi and Raqeeb Se.

