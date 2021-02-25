Dil Na Umeed Toh Nahi – A gripping plot about social evils
Share
Kashf Foundation’s drama serial Dil Na Umeed Tou Nahi (DNUTN) is living to its hype as the heart-wrenching storyline is a brutal knock towards the bitter realities of the social evils prevailing in the society.
Created by Kashf Foundation, the project has a stellar cast with names like Yumna Zaidi, Wahaj Ali, Omair Rana, Yasra Rizvi, Samiya Mumtaz, Nauman Ejaz, Naveed Shahzad, Kashif Mahmood, Adnan Shah Tipu and Noor ul Hassan.
Offering an insight into grave subjects like human trafficking, sexual abuse and child marriages, teenage women used for prostitution or domestic slavery, the drama stands out from the traditional drama storyline.
Recently, PEMRA issued a notice to TV One on raising concerns over ‘objectional content’ that is currently airing the drama serial. The body has directed the channel to review and modify the drama’s content according to the censorship guidelines issues since the drama's story is not in accordance with the code of conduct.
February 23, 2021
Written by Amna Mufti, DNUTN is directed by Kashif Nisar, the man behind hit dramas Ranjha Ranjha Kardi and Raqeeb Se.
Dil Na Umeed Tou Nahi is being aired on TV One since January 18. The thriller plot has been lauded by the audience and it has created a niche for itself among the viewers.
Yasra Rizvi and Yumna Zaidi's Dil Na Umeed Toh ... 05:28 PM | 8 Jan, 2021
Dil Na Umeed Tou Nahi, one of the most anticipated dramas in Pakistan, narrates a tale about human ...
- Birthday of Islamic caliph Ali Ibn Abi Talib tomorrow10:00 PM | 25 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan to remain on FATF's grey list till June 202109:44 PM | 25 Feb, 2021
-
- 5 advanced Vivo V20 camera technologies to up your selfie game09:21 PM | 25 Feb, 2021
- Shots fired to kill dog take man's life in Faisalabad09:11 PM | 25 Feb, 2021
-
- Yasir Hussain opens up about his remarks on Nausheen Shah08:24 PM | 25 Feb, 2021
- Shehzad Roy releases special video message for children as Pakistan ...04:40 PM | 25 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021