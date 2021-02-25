Dil Na Umeed Toh Nahi – A gripping plot about social evils

Kashf Foundation’s drama serial Dil Na Umeed Tou Nahi (DNUTN) is living to its hype as the heart-wrenching storyline is a brutal knock towards the bitter realities of the social evils prevailing in the society.

Created by Kashf Foundation, the project has a stellar cast with names like Yumna Zaidi, Wahaj Ali, Omair Rana, Yasra Rizvi, Samiya Mumtaz, Nauman Ejaz, Naveed Shahzad, Kashif Mahmood, Adnan Shah Tipu and Noor ul Hassan.

Offering an insight into grave subjects like human trafficking, sexual abuse and child marriages, teenage women used for prostitution or domestic slavery, the drama stands out from the traditional drama storyline.

Recently, PEMRA issued a notice to TV One on raising concerns over ‘objectional content’ that is currently airing the drama serial. The body has directed the channel to review and modify the drama’s content according to the censorship guidelines issues since the drama's story is not in accordance with the code of conduct.

Written by Amna Mufti, DNUTN is directed by Kashif Nisar, the man behind hit dramas Ranjha Ranjha Kardi and Raqeeb Se.

Dil Na Umeed Tou Nahi is being aired on TV One since January 18. The thriller plot has been lauded by the audience and it has created a niche for itself among the viewers.