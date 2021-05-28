Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Siddharth Pithani arrested in drug related case

Termed as one of the greatest tragedies in Bollywood, the world was shocked by the untimely demise of India's leading actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Ruled as a suicide, the passing of Rajput sparked controversy across the globe and ended up gaining a political dimension and a possible drug probe.

As for the latest development, India’s Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has reportedly arrested Rajput’s friend and his former flatmate Sidharth Pithani in a drug-related case.

The NCB officials have confirmed Pithani’s arrest from Hyderabad and the accused will be produced in the court.

Sidharth has been questioned several times by the investigating agency in the past in the drug case.

According to reports, Pithani was among the four people, who were present at Sushant's home in Mumbai when he was found hanging in his room on June 14 last year.

Several people including Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik have been charged in the drugs case that emerged as part of the investigations into the late actor's death.

Pithani had been living with SSR for about a year before his death. His allegations fed media frenzy and speculation in the days and weeks after the actor's shocking death.