Humayun Saeed joins TikTok, garners thousands of fans

Revered Pakistani actor and film producer, Humayun Saeed, officially joined TikTok. The social media platform has a huge audience in Pakistan and to stay connected with the fans, Saeed decided to arrive on the platform with a verified account. While many celebrities boycotted TikTok for its insensitive content, the platform has proven to help celebrities and public figures soar higher.

The Jawani Phir Nahi Ani actor crossed 50,000 followers, more than 2.3 million views, and 190,000 likes after he posted five videos from his different recording sets. His account is rapidly growing as his fans join him on TikTok to see what the legendary actor will be bringing to them.

The London Nahi Jaunga actor said that “The creativity that I have witnessed on this platform is unmatchable, and it is such an endless source of joy. I couldn’t resist getting on board this platform and create fun yet responsible content for my fans who want to see me more often and stay connected with me.”

On the work front, Humayun Saeed is set to become the first Pakistani to be featured in the Netflix original series The Crown.

'Is umer mai pyar nahi hota,' Noor Bukhari tells ... 10:11 AM | 27 Jul, 2022 LONDON – Former actress Noor Bukhari recently watched Humayun Saeed’s latest movie London Nahi Jaunga at a ...