President Alvi directs to telecast Namaz-e-Taraweeh Live on national television

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi chaired a meeting to discuss the implementation of recently agreed 20-points with Ulema at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad.

According to media details, the meeting emphasized that the Provincial Governments, with cooperation of Ulema and elected representatives, should ensure the implementation of 20-points in letter and spirit at all levels.

The President directed Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to telecast Taraweeh Live on PTV as well as accord effective coverage to the health guidelines regarding Covid-19.

The meeting advised the people to maintain social distancing and offer Taraweeh prayers at their homes.