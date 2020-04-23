Pakistan hosts SAARC virtual conference on COVID-19 pandemic today

ISLAMABAD - A video-link conference of SAARC Member States on Pakistan's proposal is being held today (Thursday) to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Dr Zafar Mirza will lead the Pakistani delegation in the conference which will also be attended by Secretary General SAARC, Esala Ruwan Weerakon.

The virtual meeting takes forward Pakistan's earlier initiative to host the SAARC Health Ministers meeting, which has assumed urgency in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

High population densities and fragile health systems render South Asia, which is home to one-fifth of humanity, vulnerable to the pandemic. Closer coordination among regional countries through utilization of all available institutional mechanisms, including the SAARC platform, remains important for combating the disease.

The Video Conference was part of Pakistan’s efforts to foster greater cooperation at the regional level to effectively overcome the public health crisis, and mitigate its socio-economic impact.