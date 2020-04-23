In a first, Ministry of Science and Technology Member made part of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee: Fawad
09:21 AM | 23 Apr, 2020
In a first, Ministry of Science and Technology Member made part of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee: Fawad
ISLAMABAD - A member of Science and Technology was included for the first time in history in the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee as the meeting in Karachi will decide about sighting of the Moon for Ramazan-ul-Mubarak 1441 Hijri or otherwise today.

Chairman of the Committee Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman will preside over the meeting.

The Ministry of Science and Technology issued notification of appointment of its Joint Secretary Dr Tariq Masood as technical expert of the Committee.

“Dr Tariq Masood, Joint Secretary M/O Science & Technology is appointed as member (technical expert) in the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee with Immediate effect until further orders,” read the notification.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry also shared the development on his Twitter account and took credit for making Ministry of Science and Technology’ Member as part of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

“Ministry of Science and Technology has been included in the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee for the first time in the history,” he wrote.

