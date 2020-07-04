Covid-19: Punjab edu minister hints at reopening schools

LAHORE – Punjab’s Education Minister Murad Raas said that schools in the province could be opened from August 15 if situation related to coronavirus pandemic improves.

He rejected a possibility of opening the educational institution from July 15, adding that new education year starts from August 15 every year.

Raas said that a final decision in this regard will be taken by the federal government.

He clarified that schools will have to follow the SOPs when they are opened, saying only 20 students will be allowed in a class.

The government has shut all educational institutions in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan rose to a total of 226,868, according to government data until Saturday evening.

The death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 4,662 according to the National Command and Control Centre, while at least 126,652 patients have fully recovered.

Punjab has reported the highest number of deaths, a total of 1,844, while Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa follow with 1,501 and 1,002 fatalities respectively. Balochistan has recorded 122 fatalities; Islamabad, 130 deaths; Gilgit Baltistan, 29; and Azad Kashmir, 34.

The first two fatalities from COVID-19, as the illness is officially known, were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on March 18 (Wednesday).