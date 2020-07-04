Covid-19: Punjab edu minister hints at reopening schools
Share
LAHORE – Punjab’s Education Minister Murad Raas said that schools in the province could be opened from August 15 if situation related to coronavirus pandemic improves.
He rejected a possibility of opening the educational institution from July 15, adding that new education year starts from August 15 every year.
Raas said that a final decision in this regard will be taken by the federal government.
He clarified that schools will have to follow the SOPs when they are opened, saying only 20 students will be allowed in a class.
The government has shut all educational institutions in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the country.
The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan rose to a total of 226,868, according to government data until Saturday evening.
The death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 4,662 according to the National Command and Control Centre, while at least 126,652 patients have fully recovered.
Punjab has reported the highest number of deaths, a total of 1,844, while Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa follow with 1,501 and 1,002 fatalities respectively. Balochistan has recorded 122 fatalities; Islamabad, 130 deaths; Gilgit Baltistan, 29; and Azad Kashmir, 34.
The first two fatalities from COVID-19, as the illness is officially known, were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on March 18 (Wednesday).
- PTI govt committed to bring reforms in judicial system, says Info ...12:02 AM | 5 Jul, 2020
- FM Qureshi shifted to Rawalpindi military hospital with Covid-1911:44 PM | 4 Jul, 2020
- Pakistan surpasses 227,000 cases of coronavirus – 4,680 confirmed ...11:24 PM | 4 Jul, 2020
- Israeli border police commander tests positive for Covid-1910:56 PM | 4 Jul, 2020
- Covid-19: Punjab edu minister hints at reopening schools10:39 PM | 4 Jul, 2020
- I appeal the President to help the needy artists of Pakistan: Ali ...02:22 PM | 4 Jul, 2020
- I will go to court to lift the ban on PUBG: Wakar Zaqa06:31 PM | 3 Jul, 2020
- Samina Peerzada pays her respects to the late Saroj Khan03:22 PM | 3 Jul, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020