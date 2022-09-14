PM Shehbaz leaves for Uzbekistan to attend SCO summit tomorrow

09:49 AM | 14 Sep, 2022
PM Shehbaz leaves for Uzbekistan to attend SCO summit tomorrow
Source: File Photo
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will be visiting Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on 15-16 September 2022 to attend the annual Meeting of the Council of Heads of State (CHS) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

The Prime Minister will be participating in the SCO-CHS on the invitation of Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who would chair the meeting. The leaders of SCO Members and Observer States as well as heads of SCO organizations and other special guests would attend the meeting.

The CHS is the highest forum of the SCO, which considers and defines strategy, prospects and priorities of the Organization. At the forthcoming CHS, the SCO leaders will deliberate on important global and regional issues, including climate change, food security energy security, and sustainable supply chains. They would also approve agreements and documents that would chart the future direction of cooperation among SCO member states.

Besides attending the summit, PM Shehbaz Sharif would hold bilateral meetings with other participating leaders on the sidelines of the CHS.

The SCO is a major trans-regional organization spanning South and Central Asia. Founded in 2001,the SCO upholds the values and principles enshrined in the “Shanghai Spirit” that include mutual trust, mutual benefit and pursuit of common development. Collectively, the SCO member states represent nearly half of the world’s population and a quarter of global economic output.

SCO’s agenda of promoting peace and stability, and seeking enhanced linkages in infrastructure, economic, trade and cultural spheres, is aligned with Pakistan’s own vision for enhancing economic connectivity as well as peace and stability in the region.

Since becoming full member of SCO in 2017, Pakistan has been actively contributing towards advancing the Organization’s core objectives through its participation in various SCO mechanisms.

SCO summit: Pakistan's Bilawal and and India's ... 08:41 PM | 29 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is attending the Shanghai ...

More From This Category
Imran Khan appears before JIT to record statement ...
01:40 PM | 14 Sep, 2022
LHC admits for hearing Maryam Nawaz’s passport ...
12:42 PM | 14 Sep, 2022
‘Important partner’ – US rejects India’s ...
10:54 AM | 14 Sep, 2022
Covid-19: Pakistan launches drive to vaccinate ...
09:36 AM | 14 Sep, 2022
Pakistan formally approaches Afghanistan for ...
09:04 AM | 14 Sep, 2022
Three Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in gunfire ...
09:40 PM | 13 Sep, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Birthday wishes pour in as Farhan Saeed turns 38
11:36 AM | 14 Sep, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr