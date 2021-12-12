Violation of election code: NA speaker issued notice over alleged audio clip

PESHAWAR – The Election Commission of Pakistan has issued notice to National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser in wake of an alleged audio clip in which he can be heard promising funds for development projects ahead of KP local body polls.

The notice issued by the district monitoring officer to the NA speaker asked him to appear before the ECP on December 13 while some of the other leaders of other political parties were also issued notices for violating the code of conduct.

Meanwhile, National Assembly Speaker got the notice for violating the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) code of conduct by allegedly promoting the ruling party ahead of local body elections in the northwestern region.

The notice mentioned that an audio clip is doing rounds in media where Mr. Asad Qaiser can allegedly be heard promoting his party. “It has come to the knowledge of the undersigned through reliable sources and electronic media that there is an audio of yours wherein you are appealing to the voters in the form of development projects,” the notice cited.

Furthermore, the audio clip and a letter were sent to the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority chairperson for the forensic analysis of the clip to confirm its veracity and track its origin. The PEMRA chief was requested to take up the matter on an urgent basis and provide the required information by December 15.

As per the election code of conduct, the prime minister, president, governor, speaker, deputy speaker of any assembly, chairman and deputy chairman of Senate, federal and provincial ministers, chief ministers cannot visit the area of any local council to announce any development project or campaign for any candidate or any political party.

In a similar development, the ECP issued a notice to MNA Shaukat Ali for violating the election code and summoned him on December 12 while another notice was issued ANP over violation of the election code of conduct.