Indian PM Modi’s Twitter account hacked, Bitcoin link posted
Modi's Twitter Handle shares tweet about legalising cryptocurrency
Share
NEW DELHI – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Twitter handle, which has over 73 million followers, was hacked in the wee hours of Sunday, his office confirmed.
“India has officially adopted bitcoin as legal tender. The government has officially bought 500 BTC and is distributing them to all residents of the country,” the spam tweet on cryptocurrency cited which was later deleted.
Following the development, the Indian Prime Minister Office cleared the air with a tweet that stated “The matter was escalated to Twitter and the account has been immediately secured, in the brief period that the account was compromised, any Tweet shared must be ignored.”
The Twitter handle of PM @narendramodi was very briefly compromised. The matter was escalated to Twitter and the account has been immediately secured.— PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 11, 2021
In the brief period that the account was compromised, any Tweet shared must be ignored.
The account using the handle @narendramodi has since been restored after the brief incident, it also added.
Before the restoration of Modi’s account, #Hacked began trending in the second-most populous country while the screenshots were shared on Twitter by social media users.
The Twitter account of the Indian premier’s personal website was also hacked earlier in September 2020 and tweets soliciting Cryptocurrency were shared.
India tried to hack PM Imran’s number using ... 10:32 PM | 19 Jul, 2021
India targeted a phone that was earlier in Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's use, through an Israeli spyware. A ...
- Another cop escorting polio workers martyred in KP as spate of TTP ...12:12 PM | 12 Dec, 2021
- Indian PM Modi’s Twitter account hacked, Bitcoin link posted11:49 AM | 12 Dec, 2021
- PTI govt set to unveil mini-budget tomorrow in line with IMF ...11:22 AM | 12 Dec, 2021
- Violation of election code: NA speaker issued notice over alleged ...10:56 AM | 12 Dec, 2021
- PAKvWI: 3 Windies players unavailable for Pakistan tour after testing ...10:22 AM | 12 Dec, 2021
- Maryam Nawaz looks stunning at son's wedding festivities05:42 PM | 11 Dec, 2021
- Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s 83 lands in legal trouble05:23 PM | 11 Dec, 2021
- Saira Banu remembers Dilip Kumar on 99th birth anniversary10:45 PM | 11 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021