Pakistan’s Covid positivity ratio hits above 2% for first time in three months
Share
ISLAMABAD – Covid-19 is rearing its head in Pakistan as it reported 268 new cases and one death in last 24 hours, with positivity ratio crossing the 2% mark in three months.
The National Institute of Health (NIH) in its update on Thursday said that one person died of the infection, taking overall death toll to 30,388. The tally of total cases has surged to 1,532,738 as positivity ratio recorded at 2.14%.
Last time, Pakistan recorded 2% positivity rate on March 5, 2022.
The number of patients in critical care was recorded 75. Pakistan conducted a total of 12,513 tests in the last 24 hours. Around 104 patients have recovered from the contagious virus in last 24 hours and the total recoveries stood at 1,498,698.
COVID-19 Statistics 23 June 2022— NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) June 23, 2022
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 12,513
Positive Cases: 268
Positivity %: 2.14%
Deaths: 01
Patients on Critical Care: 75
As many as 578,576 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 507,824 in Punjab, 219,845 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 135,853 in Islamabad, 35,519 in Balochistan, 43,367 in Azad Kashmir, and 11,754 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Meanwhile, the COVID-19 positivity ratio has exceeded 21% in Karachi as the port city reported 138 new cases in last 24 hours.
The second most affected city is Abbotabad, where the positivity rate has been recorded at 8.7%.
Pakistan rejects WHO objections over official ... 09:56 AM | 7 May, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has rejected a claim made by the World Health Organization (WHO) about under-reported ...
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- Different ways of adding fertilizers and other nutrients to crops05:29 AM | 15 Jun, 2022
- Biopesticides: eco-friendly solution for yield enhancement07:15 AM | 12 Jun, 2022
- Foodscaping: Grow home-grown vegetables and flowers together05:52 AM | 8 Jun, 2022
-
-
- Pakistan’s Covid positivity ratio hits above 2% for first time in ...11:13 AM | 23 Jun, 2022
- Fire erupts at Russia's oil refinery after Ukrainian drone strike10:54 AM | 23 Jun, 2022
- Sri Lanka’s economy has ‘completely collapsed’, says PM Ranil ...10:11 AM | 23 Jun, 2022
-
- Sarwat Gilani says won't play 'stereotypical' roles anymore09:41 PM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Imran Ashraf’s fans go on a hunt to find their favourite actor07:23 PM | 22 Jun, 2022
- PPP will form next government, says Zardari10:01 AM | 19 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022