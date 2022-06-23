Pakistan’s Covid positivity ratio hits above 2% for first time in three months

11:13 AM | 23 Jun, 2022
Pakistan’s Covid positivity ratio hits above 2% for first time in three months
Source: File Photo
ISLAMABAD – Covid-19 is rearing its head in Pakistan as it reported 268 new cases and one death in last 24 hours, with positivity ratio crossing the 2% mark in three months.

The National Institute of Health (NIH) in its update on Thursday said that one person died of the infection, taking overall death toll to 30,388. The tally of total cases has surged to 1,532,738 as positivity ratio recorded at 2.14%.

Last time, Pakistan recorded 2% positivity rate on March 5, 2022.

The number of patients in critical care was recorded 75. Pakistan conducted a total of 12,513 tests in the last 24 hours. Around 104 patients have recovered from the contagious virus in last 24 hours and the total recoveries stood at 1,498,698.

As many as 578,576 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 507,824 in Punjab, 219,845 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 135,853 in Islamabad, 35,519 in Balochistan, 43,367 in Azad Kashmir, and 11,754 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 positivity ratio has exceeded 21% in Karachi as the port city reported 138 new cases in last 24 hours.

The second most affected city is Abbotabad, where the positivity rate has been recorded at 8.7%.

