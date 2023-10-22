  

Search

Pakistan

Sheikh Rashid on mission to seek pardon for those involved in May 9 violence

Web Desk
02:19 PM | 22 Oct, 2023
Sheikh Rashid on mission to seek pardon for those involved in May 9 violence
Source: representational picture

ISLAMABAD – Sheikh Rasheed was the latest politician who returned after his disappearance of 34 days.

Days after his return from a mysterious disappearance, Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Sheikh Rasheed announced his mission to seek amnesty for those involved in the May 9 riots, the darkest times in the country’s history when civil, and military installations were attacked.

In a statement on the microblogging platform, the seasoned politician said that he was grateful to the nation and the mothers, sisters, and daughters through whose prayers he had been released after 40 days.

He said now the mission of his life is to seek pardon for all those who committed mistake on five months back and have been in hiding since then.

The outspoken chief also appealed to entire nation to support him in peaceful mission, saying prayers of the nation are needed.

In his interview, Rashid said Pakistan Army and General Asim Munir should pardon all ordinary citizens for what they did on May 9, but they should deal with the planners of the May 9 riots under the army law. 

Answering a question about his sudden disappearance, Sheikh Rashid said he had gone on a religious journey and he could not even inform his family members before leaving. He said he stands by the Pakistan Army and he has always been with the army. He said that Pakistan was too weak to move forward without the support of the institutions. 

Answering a question about PTI leaders behind the May 9 violence, Sheikh Rashid said that people like Shahbaz Gill, Hammad Azhar, Shireen Mazari and Zulfi Bukhari were the ones who prepared the ground for confrontation with the army. He said there was no point in going for confrontation with the army. 

Responding to the question of why did PTI Chairman Imran Khan launch an onslaught on General Asim Munir, Sheikh Rashid said it was a mistake of Khan and his allies to begin a confrontation with Gen Asim. 

May 9 is darkest day of Pakistan's history, says Sheikh Rashid

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

10:17 PM | 20 Oct, 2023

May 9 is darkest day of Pakistan's history, says Sheikh Rashid

11:18 PM | 18 Oct, 2023

LHC grants bail to Khadijah Shah in two cases of May 9 violence

10:04 PM | 9 Oct, 2023

Sadaqat Abbasi says Imran Khan was mastermind of May 9 riots

06:33 PM | 2 Oct, 2023

Security personnel involved in smuggling to face court martial, jail ...

11:42 AM | 2 Oct, 2023

PML-N announces Honda 125 bikes for those who bring more people to ...

10:56 AM | 21 Sep, 2023

ETPB seals Sheikh Rashid’s Lal Haveli residence in Rawalpindi

Advertisement

Latest

02:42 PM | 22 Oct, 2023

Honda CG 125 new price update in Pakistan 2023

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 22 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope -22 October, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee loses ground against US dollar, Euro, Pound and other currencies

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued its merry run against the US dollar in the interbank for nearly a month, but PKR saw marginal losses in the open market.

On Sunday, October 22, 2023, US Dollar up by 80 paisa and was being quoted at Rs280.15 for buying and Rs283.15 for selling.

Euro is currently clocked at 295.1 for buying and 298 for selling. The British pound also saw a jump of Rs1 and it is currently available in the market at 342 for buying, and 346 for selling.

UAE Dirham saw increase of 0.75 against the local unit, AED stands at 77.75 while the Saudi Riyal was being traded at 74.5 after inching up over 1 rupee.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan 

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 280.8 283.5
Euro EUR 295.1 298
UK Pound Sterling GBP 342.6 346
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.75 78.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.5 75.3
Australian Dollar AUD 175.15 176.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 735.47 743.47
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 37.98 38.38
Danish Krone DKK 39.03 39.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.35 3.46
Japanese Yen JPY 1.47 1.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 893.55 902.55
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.29 58.89
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.88 166.88
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.28 25.58
Omani Riyal OMR 718.24 726.24
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.49 77.19
Singapore Dollar SGD 200 202
Swedish Korona SEK 25.47 25.77
Swiss Franc CHF 307.55 310.05
Thai Bhat THB 7.68 7.83

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices in Pakistan move down today amid drop in international market

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan moved down in the local market following a drop in international prices.

With the latest changes, the price of per tola 24-karat gold settled at Rs208,350, with drop of Rs150.  The price of 10 grams of yellow metal settled at Rs178,626.

The precious commodity dropped by around $7 to reach $1,992 per ounce in the international market.

Previously, bullion climbed in the domestic market on Friday by Rs2,200.

Gold Rates in Pakistan today

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 208,350 PKR 2,460
Karachi PKR 208,350 PKR 2,460
Islamabad PKR 208,350 PKR 2,460
Peshawar PKR 208,350 PKR 2,460
Quetta PKR 208,350 PKR 2,460
Sialkot PKR 208,350 PKR 2,460
Attock PKR 208,350 PKR 2,460
Gujranwala PKR 208,350 PKR 2,460
Jehlum PKR 208,350 PKR 2,460
Multan PKR 208,350 PKR 2,460
Bahawalpur PKR 208,350 PKR 2,460
Gujrat PKR 208,350 PKR 2,460
Nawabshah PKR 208,350 PKR 2,460
Chakwal PKR 208,350 PKR 2,460
Hyderabad PKR 208,350 PKR 2,460
Nowshehra PKR 208,350 PKR 2,460
Sargodha PKR 208,350 PKR 2,460
Faisalabad PKR 208,350 PKR 2,460
Mirpur PKR 208,350 PKR 2,460

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: