Sheikh Rashid on mission to seek pardon for those involved in May 9 violence

ISLAMABAD – Sheikh Rasheed was the latest politician who returned after his disappearance of 34 days.

Days after his return from a mysterious disappearance, Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Sheikh Rasheed announced his mission to seek amnesty for those involved in the May 9 riots, the darkest times in the country’s history when civil, and military installations were attacked.

In a statement on the microblogging platform, the seasoned politician said that he was grateful to the nation and the mothers, sisters, and daughters through whose prayers he had been released after 40 days.

He said now the mission of his life is to seek pardon for all those who committed mistake on five months back and have been in hiding since then.

The outspoken chief also appealed to entire nation to support him in peaceful mission, saying prayers of the nation are needed.

In his interview, Rashid said Pakistan Army and General Asim Munir should pardon all ordinary citizens for what they did on May 9, but they should deal with the planners of the May 9 riots under the army law.

Answering a question about his sudden disappearance, Sheikh Rashid said he had gone on a religious journey and he could not even inform his family members before leaving. He said he stands by the Pakistan Army and he has always been with the army. He said that Pakistan was too weak to move forward without the support of the institutions.

Answering a question about PTI leaders behind the May 9 violence, Sheikh Rashid said that people like Shahbaz Gill, Hammad Azhar, Shireen Mazari and Zulfi Bukhari were the ones who prepared the ground for confrontation with the army. He said there was no point in going for confrontation with the army.

Responding to the question of why did PTI Chairman Imran Khan launch an onslaught on General Asim Munir, Sheikh Rashid said it was a mistake of Khan and his allies to begin a confrontation with Gen Asim.