Muharram moon not sighted, Day of Ashura to be observed on July 29

QUETTA – The Muharram moon, which will usher in the new Islamic year of 1445 AH, was not sighted on Tuesday, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced.
This means the holy month of Muharram will begin on Thursday, July 20, and Youm-e-Ashur (Day of Ashura) will be observed on July 29 (Saturday).
The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meeting was presided over by Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad and held at Quetta Deputy Commissioner's Office.
Other officials, including Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz, were also present at the meeting.
As per the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) and its analysis of astronomical movements, there were quite slim chances of sighting of the Muharram moon on July 18 (Tuesday).
In a notification issued by the PMD, it was mentioned that there is a little possibility of sighting of the new moon of Muharram, 1445 AH, in the evening of July 18.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 18, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|281.9
|285.65
|Euro
|EUR
|311
|316.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|364
|369.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.1
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|193
|196
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.7
|740.7
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|211
|213
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.7
|39.1
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.14
|41.54
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.72
|36.07
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|898.65
|907.65
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.87
|60.47
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.54
|177.48
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.61
|26.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|715.54
|723.54
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.81
|77.51
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|205
|207
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.91
|26.21
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.45
|322.95
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.96
|8.11
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 211,500 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs181,330.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs166,218 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 193,874.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Karachi
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Islamabad
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Peshawar
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Quetta
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Sialkot
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Attock
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Gujranwala
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Jehlum
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Multan
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Gujrat
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Nawabshah
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Chakwal
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Hyderabad
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Nowshehra
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Sargodha
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Faisalabad
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Mirpur
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.