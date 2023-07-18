Muharram moon not sighted, Day of Ashura to be observed on July 29

QUETTA – The Muharram moon, which will usher in the new Islamic year of 1445 AH, was not sighted on Tuesday, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced.

This means the holy month of Muharram will begin on Thursday, July 20, and Youm-e-Ashur (Day of Ashura) will be observed on July 29 (Saturday).

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meeting was presided over by Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad and held at Quetta Deputy Commissioner's Office.

Other officials, including Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz, were also present at the meeting.

As per the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) and its analysis of astronomical movements, there were quite slim chances of sighting of the Muharram moon on July 18 (Tuesday).

In a notification issued by the PMD, it was mentioned that there is a little possibility of sighting of the new moon of Muharram, 1445 AH, in the evening of July 18.