Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets today for Muharram moon sighting

ISLAMABAD – The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet in Quetta today to observe the crescent of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar. The committee’s chairman, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, will lead the meeting.

Simultaneously, the zonal and district moon sighting committees will also hold their meetings at their respective Headquarters.

As per the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) and its analysis of astronomical parameters, the chances of sighting the Muharram moon on July 18 (Tuesday), which marks the beginning of the new Islamic year, 1445 AH, are quite slim. The new moon is expected to appear at the crossing conjunction point at 11:32 pm on July 17 (Monday), leading to the crescent’s sighting the following day.

In a notification issued by the PMD, it was mentioned that there is a slight possibility of sighting the new moon of Muharram, 1445 AH, in the evening of 18-07-2023, which corresponds to the 29th of Zilhaj, 1444 AH.

Additionally, based on climate records, the weather is predicted to be partly cloudy or cloudy in most parts of the country.