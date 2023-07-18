Search

Pakistan

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets today for Muharram moon sighting

Web Desk 09:53 AM | 18 Jul, 2023
Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets today for Muharram moon sighting
Source: File photo

ISLAMABAD – The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet in Quetta today to observe the crescent of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar. The committee’s chairman, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, will lead the meeting.

Simultaneously, the zonal and district moon sighting committees will also hold their meetings at their respective Headquarters.

As per the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) and its analysis of astronomical parameters, the chances of sighting the Muharram moon on July 18 (Tuesday), which marks the beginning of the new Islamic year, 1445 AH, are quite slim. The new moon is expected to appear at the crossing conjunction point at 11:32 pm on July 17 (Monday), leading to the crescent’s sighting the following day.

In a notification issued by the PMD, it was mentioned that there is a slight possibility of sighting the new moon of Muharram, 1445 AH, in the evening of 18-07-2023, which corresponds to the 29th of Zilhaj, 1444 AH.

Additionally, based on climate records, the weather is predicted to be partly cloudy or cloudy in most parts of the country.

Muharram 2023: When will Islamic New Year begin in Pakistan?

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

FBISE to announce matric results today

01:35 AM | 18 Jul, 2023

Shutdown in IIOJK as Kashmiris observe Martyrs' Day today with renewed resolve

10:33 AM | 13 Jul, 2023

Muharram 2023: When will Islamic New Year begin in Pakistan?

01:49 PM | 12 Jul, 2023

IMF Executive Board meets today to review Pakistan's bailout agreement

09:19 AM | 12 Jul, 2023

Fatima Jinnah’s death anniversary being observed today

10:16 AM | 9 Jul, 2023

Bilawal-led committee to decide Pakistan's participation in World Cup in India

08:47 PM | 8 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

PML-N leader Tariq Fazal Chaudhry’s son dies in road accident

10:05 AM | 18 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – July 18, 2023

08:30 AM | 18 Jul, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 18, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 18, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 281.9 285.65
Euro EUR 311 316.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 364 369.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.1 78
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.2 75
Australian Dollar AUD 193 196
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.7 740.7
Canadian Dollar CAD 211 213
China Yuan CNY 38.7 39.1
Danish Krone DKK 41.14 41.54
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.72 36.07
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 898.65 907.65
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.87 60.47
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.54 177.48
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.61 26.91
Omani Riyal OMR 715.54 723.54
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.81 77.51
Singapore Dollar SGD 205 207
Swedish Korona SEK 25.91 26.21
Swiss Franc CHF 320.45 322.95
Thai Bhat THB 7.96 8.11

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 18, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 211,500 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs181,330.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs166,218 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 193,874.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (18 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590
Karachi PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590
Islamabad PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590
Peshawar PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590
Quetta PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590
Sialkot PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590
Attock PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590
Gujranwala PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590
Jehlum PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590
Multan PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590
Bahawalpur PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590
Gujrat PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590
Nawabshah PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590
Chakwal PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590
Hyderabad PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590
Nowshehra PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590
Sargodha PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590
Faisalabad PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590
Mirpur PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: