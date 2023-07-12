Muharram 2023: When will Islamic New Year begin in Pakistan?

ISLAMABAD – The new Islamic year is taking place next week, with the year 1445 set to be welcomed in.
In a recent update, Pakistan Meteorological Office predicted the chance of Muharram moon being sighted on July 18. If the Muharram crescent is sighted, Youm-e-Ashura, the day of mourning, will fall on July 28.
A circular issued by Met Office said that the moon of new Islamic month is expected to be born on July 17, with slight chance of moon sighting as weather will remain cloudy or partly couldy in most parts of the country. It further mentioned that Muharram moon is expected to be visible for around 46 minutes.
Meanwhile, members of the country's top moon sighting committee will meet in coming days to observe the moon of Muharram. Islamic year comprised 354 or 355 days and is based around the moon. The first day of the Islamic year is also a public holiday in several countries.
Muslims also mourn the martyrdom of Imam Husayn Ibn Ali, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), in the first 10 days of Muharram, with some choosing to fast on Ashura – the tenth of Muharram.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shows resistance against the US dollar, a day after the State Bank of Pakistan received a deposit of $2 billion from Saudi Arabia, and the country’s forex reserves increased.
During the intra-day trading on Wednesday, the local currency moved up by 0.41 percent, and was being traded at 277.43, with an improvement of Rs1.14.
Earlier this week, the embattled rupee moved up by 0.44 percent to settle at 278.57 in the inter-bank market.
Meanwhile, all eyes are on the Executive Board meeting of the International Monetary Fund IMF which is being held today.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 204,000 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,900.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Karachi
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Islamabad
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Peshawar
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Quetta
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Sialkot
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Attock
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Gujranwala
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Jehlum
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Multan
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Gujrat
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Nawabshah
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Chakwal
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Hyderabad
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Nowshehra
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Sargodha
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Faisalabad
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Mirpur
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
