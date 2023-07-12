Muharram 2023: When will Islamic New Year begin in Pakistan?

ISLAMABAD – The new Islamic year is taking place next week, with the year 1445 set to be welcomed in.

In a recent update, Pakistan Meteorological Office predicted the chance of Muharram moon being sighted on July 18. If the Muharram crescent is sighted, Youm-e-Ashura, the day of mourning, will fall on July 28.

A circular issued by Met Office said that the moon of new Islamic month is expected to be born on July 17, with slight chance of moon sighting as weather will remain cloudy or partly couldy in most parts of the country. It further mentioned that Muharram moon is expected to be visible for around 46 minutes.

Meanwhile, members of the country's top moon sighting committee will meet in coming days to observe the moon of Muharram. Islamic year comprised 354 or 355 days and is based around the moon. The first day of the Islamic year is also a public holiday in several countries.

Muslims also mourn the martyrdom of Imam Husayn Ibn Ali, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), in the first 10 days of Muharram, with some choosing to fast on Ashura – the tenth of Muharram.