Will Pakistan, Saudi Arabia celebrate Eidul Fitr 2024 on same day?

KARACHI – An expert in astronomy has made a significant prediction regarding the sighting of the Shawwal moon in Pakistan to celebrate Eidul Fitr 2024.

Astronomer Javaid Iqbal says, “Ramadan will last for 29 days, and Eid will be celebrated along with Saudi Arabia.”

The birth of the Shawwal moon will occur on the night of April 8 at 11:40 PM, while April 8 will be the 29th day in Saudi Arabia.

When will Eidul Fitr 2024 fall in Pakistan?

In Pakistan, the new moon’s age will be 20 hours on April 9, indicating strong possibilities of the Eid moon sighting if the sky remains clear.

April 9 will be the 29th day in Pakistan while the 30th day in Saudi Arabia. Therefore, there are strong possibilities that Eid will be celebrated simultaneously in Pakistan and the Middle East, on Wednesday, April 10th.

It should be noted that in the previous year, 2023, Pakistan observed a complete 30 days of fasting.