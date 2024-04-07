Will Pakistan, Saudi Arabia celebrate Eidul Fitr 2024 on same day?

KARACHI – An expert in astronomy has made a significant prediction regarding the sighting of the Shawwal moon in Pakistan to celebrate Eidul Fitr 2024.
Astronomer Javaid Iqbal says, “Ramadan will last for 29 days, and Eid will be celebrated along with Saudi Arabia.”
The birth of the Shawwal moon will occur on the night of April 8 at 11:40 PM, while April 8 will be the 29th day in Saudi Arabia.
In Pakistan, the new moon’s age will be 20 hours on April 9, indicating strong possibilities of the Eid moon sighting if the sky remains clear.
April 9 will be the 29th day in Pakistan while the 30th day in Saudi Arabia. Therefore, there are strong possibilities that Eid will be celebrated simultaneously in Pakistan and the Middle East, on Wednesday, April 10th.
It should be noted that in the previous year, 2023, Pakistan observed a complete 30 days of fasting.
Pakistani rupee saw minimal changes against US dollar in open market on April 7, 2024.
In the open market on Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.2 for buying and 280.25 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 299.5 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound hovers around 350 for buying, and 354 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw a drop, with new rates at 73.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.2
|280.25
|Euro
|EUR
|299.5
|302
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350
|354
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.4
|76.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.18
|746.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.5
|38.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.48
|40.88
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.91
|912.91
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.02
|169.02
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|721.71
|729.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.35
|77.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.13
|309.63
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
