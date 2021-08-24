Ertugrul actress Esra Bilgic’s new dance video goes viral
Ertugrul actress Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan has left her fans stunned with killer dance moves in her upcoming drama series.
Winning hearts, this time around the Turkish beauty left everyone bedazzled as she shared the first trailer of her new drama serial Kanunsuz Topraklar co-starring Ugur Gunes.
In the trailer, Esra can be seen dancing her heart out while the trailer promises action, entertainment and mystery element. The dance video went viral on the internet platforms.
The quick glimpse into the trailer left her admirers overjoyed as fans and fellow showbiz were delighted to see her creating magic onscreen.
Esra Bilgic is drop-dead-gorgeous and her enthralling Instagram feed is adored by her massive fan following.
Check out the dance video:
