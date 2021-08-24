Ertugrul actress Esra Bilgic’s new dance video goes viral
Web Desk
02:44 PM | 24 Aug, 2021
Ertugrul actress Esra Bilgic’s new dance video goes viral
Share

Ertugrul actress Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan has left her fans stunned with killer dance moves in her upcoming drama series.

Winning hearts, this time around the Turkish beauty left everyone bedazzled as she shared the first trailer of her new drama serial Kanunsuz Topraklar co-starring Ugur Gunes.

In the trailer, Esra can be seen dancing her heart out while the trailer promises action, entertainment and mystery element. The dance video went viral on the internet platforms.

The quick glimpse into the trailer left her admirers overjoyed as fans and fellow showbiz were delighted to see her creating magic onscreen.

Esra Bilgic is drop-dead-gorgeous and her enthralling Instagram feed is adored by her massive fan following.

Check out the dance video: 

Esra Bilgic wins hearts with first trailer of ... 04:24 PM | 21 Aug, 2021

Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan is drop-dead-gorgeous and her enthralling Instagram feed is adored by her massive fan ...

More From This Category
Extortionists attack stage dancer Saba ...
03:18 PM | 24 Aug, 2021
Fatima Bhutto slams Angelina Jolie over selective ...
03:02 PM | 24 Aug, 2021
Atif Aslam making TV debut in upcoming drama ...
11:25 PM | 23 Aug, 2021
Sadaf Kanwal announces fashion line's launch
11:06 PM | 23 Aug, 2021
Which designer made dress for Junaid Safdar's ...
10:12 PM | 23 Aug, 2021
Abhishek Bachchan hospitalised after injured in ...
05:40 PM | 23 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Fatima Bhutto slams Angelina Jolie over selective activism for Afghanistan
03:02 PM | 24 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr