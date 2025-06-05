Tiktoker Areeka Haq Says Some Creators Leak Own Private Videos For Fame

Pakistani TikToker and model Areeka Haq has alleged that certain TikTok users deliberately leak their own inappropriate videos in pursuit of fame and viral attention.

In a recent interview, Areeka openly addressed the growing issue, calling it a sensitive and concerning trend in society. She claimed that some TikTokers intentionally release their own objectionable content to attract media coverage and public interest.

Areeka explained that the aim behind such actions is to gain quick popularity. She noted that earlier, making couple videos was a common trend for fame, but as that lost appeal, some individuals turned to more extreme methods for recognition.

She clarified that while this is not a widespread practice, a few cases clearly indicate that the videos were leaked intentionally.

Areeka further added that she initially believed most girls were victims in such incidents, but now she suspects some may be involved willingly—though she emphasized that in most cases, the girls are genuinely wronged.

She also mentioned that she has never made videos with any male TikToker, which meant she was never pressured for views or fame. She considers herself a cautious social media user who cares deeply about how her character and image are perceived.

It is worth noting that in recent months, several TikTokers — including Minahil Malik, Sajal Malik, Samia Hijab, Amsha Rehman, and Aliza Sahar — have allegedly had explicit videos leaked online.