Mirzapur's Dimpy, Harshita Gaur, goes risqué with blouse-less saree photoshoot 

An hourglass body, a beautiful face, and undeniable charisma make Harshita Gaur the ultimate queen of sass and sensuality!

Having debuted in 2017 in Black Coffee as Hemal, Guar's career took off and landed her impressionable roles in the OTT platform blockbuster Mirzapur, Sacred Games 2, Bribe, Puncch Beat, Happily Ever After, and Jehanabad - Of Love & War recently.

But her soaring career isn't all that defines Harshita Gaur, the famed Mirzapur actress whose portrayal of Dimpy Pandit left a lasting impression on the audience. The 31-year-old star's sensual curves, ethereal beauty, and effervescent personality take the center stage when she's active on social media.

With a whopping 997k+ followers on Instagram alone, the Indian beauty recently shared stunning visuals of herself looking smoking hot in a yellow saree. Giving the otherwise desi attire a touch of sultry vibes, the Love, Raddi actress made a fashion statement with her blouse-less saree.

The Falaknuma Das actress draped the saree's end to cover herself, letting the fabric accentuate her curves, and raise the oomph factor.

To let her attire shine, the Aman diva completed the look with a gold choker and a bronze arm band, and kept her makeup dewy but minimal.

Setting the internet on fire with her oh-so-gorgeous pictures, Gaur has proven that she is a force to be reckoned with!