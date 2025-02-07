Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

PTI to hold peaceful rally in Swabi on February 8

In a statement on Thursday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) General Secretary Salman Akram Raja clarified that the party’s planned rally will be held only in Swabi, with no intention of instigating violence or clashes. Addressing the media at the Judicial Complex in Islamabad, Raja stated that the protest will be focused at the union council and tehsil levels, with participants in each locality gathering for peaceful demonstrations.

Raja emphasized that there is no intention of causing disruptions or conflicts, despite the party’s ongoing legal battles. He described the cases against PTI leaders as “false” and vowed that they would continue to challenge them. He also remarked that the party remains committed to democracy and human rights, adding that PTI would strongly oppose any attacks on the judiciary.

Regarding the political landscape, Raja expressed hope that Maulana Fazlur Rehman, a prominent leader of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F), would stand with the people against what he described as “fascism.” He noted that Maulana Fazlur Rehman has a reputation for being a shrewd politician, suggesting that he would ultimately side with the public.

The PTI spokesperson further clarified that the party would cooperate with other political forces where their goals aligned, particularly in opposition to actions that undermine democracy and justice.

Raja also touched on PTI’s previous stance on the 26th amendment, stating that while Maulana Fazlur Rehman supported the amendment, PTI had opposed it and maintained that position.

Meanwhile, PTI had initially sought permission for a rally on February 8 at Lahore’s Minar-e-Pakistan. However, the District Commissioner (DC) refused the request, citing other major events on the same day, including an international conference and a cricket match, which would require extensive security arrangements.

Despite this setback, PTI remains committed to its cause, with local protests set to continue as planned in Swabi.

