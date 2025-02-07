Imran Khan’s lawyer Faisal Chaudhry arrested by Rawalpindi police

Faisal Chaudhry, a lawyer representing former Prime Minister Imran Khan, has been arrested by the Rawalpindi Police. The arrest took place outside Gate Number 5 of Adiala Jail, and Faisal Chaudhry was taken to the Adiala Police Station. His vehicle, which was under his use, was also seized and brought to the police station.

Faisal Chaudhry was accompanied by several colleagues, including Mubashir Maqsood Awan, Faisal Niazi, and Imran Niazi, who also accompanied him to the police station. The arrest was confirmed by former Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry, who shared the news via a tweet.

The incident follows an earlier event when Faisal Chaudhry had arrived at Adiala Jail on the previous day to meet Imran Khan and attend a court hearing. At that time, he was stopped at the jail gates, which led to a confrontation where he allegedly used abusive language towards the jailer.

Pakistan Bar Council’s Concern

The Pakistan Bar Council has expressed grave concern over the detention and arrest of Faisal Chaudhry. The Council condemned the obstruction of a lawyer’s participation in judicial proceedings, deeming it an impediment to justice. Faisal Chaudhry had come to the jail to appear in an Anti-Terrorism Court located within the premises, but there was no valid reason for his detention or arrest by jail authorities.

The Pakistan Bar Council emphasized that lawyers should not be politically associated while performing their professional duties. They also condemned the Punjab Police’s actions, which included the arrests of lawyers and raids on their homes.

The developments have sparked outrage in the legal community, drawing attention to concerns regarding the independence of the legal profession and the obstruction of justice.