Icc Champions Trophy 2025 Anthem By Atif Aslam Goes Viral Worldwide

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has officially released the anthem for the much-anticipated Champions Trophy 2025, to be held in Pakistan later this month. The anthem, titled “Jito Baazi Khel Ke,” is sung by Pakistan’s renowned singer Atif Aslam, and it has already become a viral sensation across the globe.

The 1 minute 39 seconds long video features Atif Aslam not only singing but also performing, captivating audiences with his signature voice and dynamic presence. The anthem’s lyrics were penned by Adnan Dhol and Asfandyar Asad, while the talented Abdullah Siddiqui produced the track.

The video showcases the flags of all participating teams in the Champions Trophy, with Atif Aslam seen playing cricket and dancing alongside enthusiastic young boys and girls in the streets. The visual energy, coupled with Aslam’s compelling performance, has made the anthem a hit not only in Pakistan but also in other countries, where cricket fans have showered praises on the singer’s contribution to the event.

Champions Trophy 2025 is set to begin on February 19, 2025, in Pakistan, marking the return of the much-loved tournament to the country after many years. Also known as the “Mini World Cup,” this prestigious ICC event will feature all matches from February 19 to March 19 across three major Pakistani cities: Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi.

Pakistan is hosting the Champions Trophy for the first time since the 1996 ICC World Cup and the 2008 Asia Cup. This major cricket event is part of a larger agreement with the ICC, as India, refusing to send its team to Pakistan, will play its matches in the UAE, based on a hybrid model established for international events until 2027.

The anthem’s popularity and the upcoming tournament have set the stage for an exciting cricketing month in Pakistan, with fans eagerly awaiting the matches, the energy, and of course, Atif Aslam’s anthem that has already made a mark across the globe.

Staff Reporter

