Gold prices in Pakistan reach record high, surpassing Rs 300,000 per tola

Gold prices in Pakistan have soared to new historic heights, with the cost of one tola surpassing Rs 300,000 for the first time. According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association, the price of gold per tola rose by Rs 1,346, pushing it to an unprecedented Rs 346,000.

In addition to the hike in the price of gold per tola, the cost of 10 grams of gold also saw a significant increase. It rose by Rs 1,154, bringing the price of 10 grams to Rs 257,241.

The international gold market also saw a price surge, with the cost of gold increasing by $10 per ounce, reaching $2,869.

This surge in gold prices comes amid ongoing economic challenges, with many looking to gold as a safe-haven investment during uncertain times. The continued upward trajectory of gold prices reflects a broader trend in global and local markets.