Gold prices in Pakistan reach record high, surpassing Rs 300,000 per tola

Gold Hits New Peak Prices Reach Highest Ever Recorded

Gold prices in Pakistan have soared to new historic heights, with the cost of one tola surpassing Rs 300,000 for the first time. According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association, the price of gold per tola rose by Rs 1,346, pushing it to an unprecedented Rs 346,000.

In addition to the hike in the price of gold per tola, the cost of 10 grams of gold also saw a significant increase. It rose by Rs 1,154, bringing the price of 10 grams to Rs 257,241.

The international gold market also saw a price surge, with the cost of gold increasing by $10 per ounce, reaching $2,869.

This surge in gold prices comes amid ongoing economic challenges, with many looking to gold as a safe-haven investment during uncertain times. The continued upward trajectory of gold prices reflects a broader trend in global and local markets.

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 7 February 2025 Friday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 279.9
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

