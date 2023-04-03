Search

Is Badshah getting married to girlfriend Isha Rikhi?

05:00 PM | 3 Apr, 2023
Source: Instagram

Indian rapper Badshah has denied rumours of his upcoming marriage with his girlfriend Isha Rikhi.

Reports have been circulating on social media that the rapper will be tying the knot with his dream girl soon in a gurdwara located in north India.

However, the 37-year-old took to Instagram to clarify that these rumours are false. In a post, he wrote, “Dear media, I respect you but this is super lame. I’m not getting married. Whoever is feeding you this bullshit needs to find better masala.”

Badshah began his career in music in 2006 as a member of the underground group Mafia Mundeer. He gained popularity with his first independent single, "Kar Gayi Chull," which was later featured in the Bollywood film Kapoor & Sons.

He became a mainstream Bollywood artist with his song "Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai" from the movie Khoobsurat, which became an instant hit. Since then, Badshah has given several chart-topping songs, including "Saturday Saturday," "Dj Waley Babu," "Wakhra Swag," "Mercy," and "Paagal."

Badshah has also collaborated with several famous artists, including Yo Yo Honey Singh, Diljit Dosanjh, Aastha Gill, and Guru Randhawa, to name a few.

In addition to his music career, Badshah also made a cameo appearance in the Netflix original series The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, as reported by IndiaToday.

