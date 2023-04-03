Gold price surges by Rs1200 per tola to reach new high in Pakistan

LAHORE — The price of per tola gold in Pakistani market surged by Rs1200 to reach Rs208,700 on Monday.

The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data shows the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold went up by Rs858 to settle at Rs177,726.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity declined by a dollar to close at $1970 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market increased by Rs. 80 per tola and Rs68.59 per 10 grams to reach Rs. 2,350 per tola and Rs. 2,014.47 per 10 grams, respectively.